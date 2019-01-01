|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hyliion Holdings’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) was reported by Barclays on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting HYLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.91% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) is $3.555 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hyliion Holdings.
Hyliion Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hyliion Holdings.
Hyliion Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.