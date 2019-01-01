QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.54 - 3.89
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.54 - 17.92
Mkt Cap
616.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
173.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:38AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hyliion Holdings Corp produces electrified powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The company focuses on reducing the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation sector by providing electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles at the lowest total cost of ownership. It is currently developing two powertrain systems: Hybrid system and Hypertruck ERX system.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250
REV850.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hyliion Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hyliion Holdings's (HYLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) was reported by Barclays on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting HYLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.91% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyliion Holdings (HYLN)?

A

The stock price for Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) is $3.555 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hyliion Holdings.

Q

When is Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) reporting earnings?

A

Hyliion Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyliion Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) operate in?

A

Hyliion Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.