|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.480
|0.0400
|REV
|233.250M
|234.300M
|1.050M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Knowles (NYSE: KN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Knowles’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB).
The latest price target for Knowles (NYSE: KN) was reported by Susquehanna on April 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting KN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Knowles (NYSE: KN) is $21.535 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Knowles.
Knowles’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Knowles.
Knowles is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.