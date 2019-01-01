QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Knowles Corp is a provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It primarily serves the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. The business activities of the group are functioned through Audio and PD segments. The Audio segment designs and manufactures innovative audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Whereas the PD group specializes in the design and delivery of highly engineered capacitors and RF devices for technically demanding applications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.480 0.0400
REV233.250M234.300M1.050M

Analyst Ratings

Knowles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Knowles (KN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Knowles (NYSE: KN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Knowles's (KN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Knowles (KN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Knowles (NYSE: KN) was reported by Susquehanna on April 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting KN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Knowles (KN)?

A

The stock price for Knowles (NYSE: KN) is $21.535 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Knowles (KN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Knowles.

Q

When is Knowles (NYSE:KN) reporting earnings?

A

Knowles’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Knowles (KN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Knowles.

Q

What sector and industry does Knowles (KN) operate in?

A

Knowles is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.