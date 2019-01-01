Knowles Corp is a provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It primarily serves the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. The business activities of the group are functioned through Audio and PD segments. The Audio segment designs and manufactures innovative audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Whereas the PD group specializes in the design and delivery of highly engineered capacitors and RF devices for technically demanding applications.