Range
7.98 - 8.52
Vol / Avg.
93.4K/72.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 12.99
Mkt Cap
216.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Harrow Health Inc is an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is specialized in the development, production, and sale of medications that offer competitive advantages and serve unmet needs in the marketplace. Its cornerstone of ophthalmology program consists of proprietary Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations that are designed to address patient compliance issues and provide other compelling medical and economic benefits.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harrow Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harrow Health (HROW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harrow Health's (HROW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harrow Health (HROW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.25 expecting HROW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harrow Health (HROW)?

A

The stock price for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) is $8.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harrow Health (HROW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harrow Health.

Q

When is Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) reporting earnings?

A

Harrow Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Harrow Health (HROW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harrow Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Harrow Health (HROW) operate in?

A

Harrow Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.