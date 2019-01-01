|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Harrow Health’s space includes: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY).
The latest price target for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.25 expecting HROW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) is $8.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Harrow Health.
Harrow Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Harrow Health.
Harrow Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.