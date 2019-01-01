|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.540
|0.0600
|REV
|560.930M
|570.300M
|9.370M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ACCO Brands’s space includes: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), HNI (NYSE:HNI), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE).
The latest price target for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) was reported by Keybanc on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ACCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.41% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) is $8.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next ACCO Brands (ACCO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
ACCO Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ACCO Brands.
ACCO Brands is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.