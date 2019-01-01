QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ACCO Brands Corp designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes, and punching products; computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses. It offers its products primarily under the AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Quartet, Leitz, NOBO, Rapid, Rexel, Tilibra, and Wilson Jones brands. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers; e-tailers; discount, and variety chains; and warehouse clubs.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.540 0.0600
REV560.930M570.300M9.370M

ACCO Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACCO Brands (ACCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ACCO Brands's (ACCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ACCO Brands (ACCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) was reported by Keybanc on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ACCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.41% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ACCO Brands (ACCO)?

A

The stock price for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) is $8.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACCO Brands (ACCO) pay a dividend?

A

The next ACCO Brands (ACCO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reporting earnings?

A

ACCO Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is ACCO Brands (ACCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACCO Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does ACCO Brands (ACCO) operate in?

A

ACCO Brands is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.