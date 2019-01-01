QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.85 - 5.46
Vol / Avg.
17.4K/110.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.22 - 40.42
Mkt Cap
205M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.46
P/E
-
EPS
0.53
Shares
40.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:31PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs). Its product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase 1/2 (MNK 1/2). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT, and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-01
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eFFECTOR Therapeutics's (EFTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting EFTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 218.73% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)?

A

The stock price for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR) is $5.02 last updated Today at 8:54:28 PM.

Q

Does eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Q

When is eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) reporting earnings?

A

eFFECTOR Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) operate in?

A

eFFECTOR Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.