Range
14.36 - 14.9
Vol / Avg.
123.2K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.98 - 24.49
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.47
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
297.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Mister Car Wash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mister Car Wash (MCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mister Car Wash's (MCW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mister Car Wash (MCW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) was reported by Stifel on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MCW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.60% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mister Car Wash (MCW)?

A

The stock price for Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) is $14.97 last updated Today at 3:19:54 PM.

Q

Does Mister Car Wash (MCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mister Car Wash.

Q

When is Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) reporting earnings?

A

Mister Car Wash’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Mister Car Wash (MCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mister Car Wash.

Q

What sector and industry does Mister Car Wash (MCW) operate in?

A

Mister Car Wash is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.