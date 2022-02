Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. The pipeline products of the company include RP-A501 for Danaon Disease, RP-L102 for Fanconi Anemia, RP-L201 for Leukocyte Adhesion, RP-L301 for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency, and RP-L401 for Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis.