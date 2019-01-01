QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Inogen Inc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver oxygen therapy to patients with chronic respiratory conditions. Its key product, the Inogen One system, is a lightweight alternative to traditional, stationary oxygen concentrator systems and oxygen tanks. The firm sells its products to home medical equipment providers and also rents products directly to patients. The majority of rental revenue comes from Medicare service reimbursement programs. Internationally, Inogen sells its products through distributors or large gas companies and home oxygen providers. Inogen generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.730

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV75.980M

Inogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inogen (INGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inogen's (INGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inogen (INGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) was reported by Needham on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting INGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.26% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inogen (INGN)?

A

The stock price for Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) is $28.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inogen (INGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inogen.

Q

When is Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) reporting earnings?

A

Inogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Inogen (INGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Inogen (INGN) operate in?

A

Inogen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.