|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avalo Therapeutics’s space includes: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI).
The latest price target for Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVTX) was reported by RBC Capital on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AVTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 650.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVTX) is $0.7999 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avalo Therapeutics.
Avalo Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avalo Therapeutics.
Avalo Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.