QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/985.3K
Div / Yield
2/1.12%
52 Wk
148.91 - 208.71
Mkt Cap
24.2B
Payout Ratio
24.15
Open
-
P/E
25.28
EPS
1.6
Shares
135.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 3:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:30AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
CDW Corp is a value-added reseller operating in the U.S. (95% of sales) and Canada (5%). The company has more than 100,000 products on its line of cards that range from notebooks to data center software. Roughly half of CDW's revenue comes from midsize and large businesses, with the remaining from small businesses, government agencies, education institutions, and health-care organizations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9202.080 0.1600
REV5.180B5.537B356.900M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CDW Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CDW (CDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CDW's (CDW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CDW (CDW) stock?

A

The latest price target for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 201.00 expecting CDW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.93% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CDW (CDW)?

A

The stock price for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is $177.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CDW (CDW) pay a dividend?

A

The next CDW (CDW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) reporting earnings?

A

CDW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is CDW (CDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CDW.

Q

What sector and industry does CDW (CDW) operate in?

A

CDW is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.