Range
4.04 - 4.17
Vol / Avg.
399.6K/562.7K
Div / Yield
0.04/1.00%
52 Wk
3.39 - 7.08
Mkt Cap
555.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
133.9M
Outstanding
Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company. It offers creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company's mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for investors.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Royalty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Royalty (GROY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Royalty (AMEX: GROY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Royalty's (GROY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Royalty (GROY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gold Royalty (AMEX: GROY) was reported by BMO Capital on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GROY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Royalty (GROY)?

A

The stock price for Gold Royalty (AMEX: GROY) is $4.145 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Royalty (GROY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gold Royalty (GROY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Royalty’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Gold Royalty (GROY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Royalty (GROY) operate in?

A

Gold Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.