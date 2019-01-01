Telos Corp offers technologically advanced, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated and pervasive threats. Its portfolio of security products, services and expertise empower customers with capabilities to reach new markets, serve their stakeholders more effectively, and successfully defend the nation or their enterprise. The company's customer base consists of the U.S. federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, as well as international customers. It derives a substantial portion of revenues from contracts and subcontracts with the U.S. Government.