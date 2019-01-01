QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Telos Corp offers technologically advanced, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated and pervasive threats. Its portfolio of security products, services and expertise empower customers with capabilities to reach new markets, serve their stakeholders more effectively, and successfully defend the nation or their enterprise. The company's customer base consists of the U.S. federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, as well as international customers. It derives a substantial portion of revenues from contracts and subcontracts with the U.S. Government.

Telos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telos (TLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telos's (TLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Telos (TLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) was reported by Needham on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting TLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.72% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telos (TLS)?

A

The stock price for Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) is $12.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telos (TLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telos.

Q

When is Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) reporting earnings?

A

Telos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Telos (TLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telos.

Q

What sector and industry does Telos (TLS) operate in?

A

Telos is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.