|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.060
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|1.030B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carter's (NYSE: CRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carter's’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Carter's (NYSE: CRI) was reported by Wedbush on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting CRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carter's (NYSE: CRI) is $87.52 last updated Today at 3:59:42 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Carter's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carter's.
Carter's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.