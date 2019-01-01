QQQ
Range
87.16 - 88.59
Vol / Avg.
132.9K/470.7K
Div / Yield
2.4/2.72%
52 Wk
80.5 - 116.92
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
10.3
Open
88.43
P/E
11.36
EPS
1.94
Shares
42.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Carter's Inc makes apparel for babies and children under brand names including Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It sells its products primarily through three channels: branded retail stores in the United States and Canada, company websites, and department stores and other wholesale locations. The majority of Carter's sales are in the U.S. and through the Carter's brand. The company predominantly sources products through contract manufacturers in Asia. It has multiple distribution centers in the U.S., in addition to distribution centers in Canada and Asia that serve international customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS2.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV1.030B

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Carter's Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carter's (CRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carter's (NYSE: CRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carter's's (CRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carter's (CRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carter's (NYSE: CRI) was reported by Wedbush on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting CRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carter's (CRI)?

A

The stock price for Carter's (NYSE: CRI) is $87.52 last updated Today at 3:59:42 PM.

Q

Does Carter's (CRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reporting earnings?

A

Carter's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Carter's (CRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carter's.

Q

What sector and industry does Carter's (CRI) operate in?

A

Carter's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.