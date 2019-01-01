|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.090
|-0.0900
|REV
|713.950M
|705.026M
|-8.924M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for loanDepot.
The latest price target for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) was reported by JMP Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.13% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is $4.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
loanDepot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for loanDepot.
loanDepot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.