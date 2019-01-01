QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
19.6K/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.32/7.96%
52 Wk
3.55 - 26.11
Mkt Cap
542.7M
Payout Ratio
27.59
27.59
Open
-
P/E
4.62
EPS
0.06
Shares
135M
Outstanding
loanDepot Inc was incorporated in Delaware on July 10, 2015. The Company provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loan. It also provides online mortgage loans for refinancing and home purchase. It serves customers through distribution channels, including consumer direct centers, retail branches, wholesale centers, and consumer finance and servicing centers in the United States. It competes with commercial banks and financial institutions. The Company is subject to governmental laws and regulations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.090 -0.0900
REV713.950M705.026M-8.924M

loanDepot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy loanDepot (LDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are loanDepot's (LDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for loanDepot.

Q

What is the target price for loanDepot (LDI) stock?

A

The latest price target for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) was reported by JMP Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.13% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for loanDepot (LDI)?

A

The stock price for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is $4.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does loanDepot (LDI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) reporting earnings?

A

loanDepot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is loanDepot (LDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for loanDepot.

Q

What sector and industry does loanDepot (LDI) operate in?

A

loanDepot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.