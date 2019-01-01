QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
147.2 - 151
Vol / Avg.
192.1K/562.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
133.94 - 305.21
Mkt Cap
8.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
149.4
P/E
38.36
EPS
1.05
Shares
55.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:05AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (67% of 2020 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (21%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1001.210 0.1100
REV320.930M327.578M6.648M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Masimo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Masimo (MASI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Masimo's (MASI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Masimo (MASI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 205.00 expecting MASI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Masimo (MASI)?

A

The stock price for Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is $149.98 last updated Today at 2:56:00 PM.

Q

Does Masimo (MASI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2012.

Q

When is Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reporting earnings?

A

Masimo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Masimo (MASI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Masimo.

Q

What sector and industry does Masimo (MASI) operate in?

A

Masimo is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.