BioAtla Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer.

BioAtla Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioAtla (BCAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioAtla's (BCAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioAtla.

Q

What is the target price for BioAtla (BCAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) was reported by Roth Capital on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting BCAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1026.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioAtla (BCAB)?

A

The stock price for BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) is $6.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioAtla (BCAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioAtla.

Q

When is BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) reporting earnings?

A

BioAtla’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is BioAtla (BCAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioAtla.

Q

What sector and industry does BioAtla (BCAB) operate in?

A

BioAtla is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.