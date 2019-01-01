QQQ
Range
1.63 - 1.74
Vol / Avg.
893.9K/445.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 6.1
Mkt Cap
162.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
99.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Fortress Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm is involved in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product portfolio encompasses Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, Luxamend, and Dermasorb. The business activities of the group are functioned through Dermatology Product Sales, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development. It derives the majority of its revenues from Dermatology segment. Its subsidiaries also operate in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, oncology, therapeutics sectors.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fortress Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortress Biotech (FBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortress Biotech's (FBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fortress Biotech (FBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) was reported by Roth Capital on April 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortress Biotech (FBIO)?

A

The stock price for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) is $1.63 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Fortress Biotech (FBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortress Biotech.

Q

When is Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Fortress Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Fortress Biotech (FBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortress Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortress Biotech (FBIO) operate in?

A

Fortress Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.