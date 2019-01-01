|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fortress Biotech’s space includes: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY).
The latest price target for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) was reported by Roth Capital on April 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) is $1.63 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fortress Biotech.
Fortress Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fortress Biotech.
Fortress Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.