QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.99 - 3
Vol / Avg.
11.8K/26.5K
Div / Yield
0.26/8.64%
52 Wk
2.6 - 3.8
Mkt Cap
59.8M
Payout Ratio
89.66
Open
3
P/E
10.38
EPS
0.07
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 8:40AM
MIND C.T.I. Ltd develops, manufactures, markets and implements real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions. The company operates through providing integrated products and services segment. It offers solutions for various types of communication providers, including traditional wireline and wireless, voice over Internet Protocol, broadband IP network operators, cable operators and mobile virtual network operators. Its product lines include billing and customer care solutions for service providers, and call accounting and call management solutions for enterprises.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MIND C.T.I. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MIND C.T.I.'s (MNDO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MIND C.T.I..

Q

What is the target price for MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) stock?

A

The latest price target for MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) was reported by Beardsley Research on November 15, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.08 expecting MNDO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MIND C.T.I. (MNDO)?

A

The stock price for MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is $2.99 last updated Today at 4:41:20 PM.

Q

Does MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2021.

Q

When is MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) reporting earnings?

A

MIND C.T.I.’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MIND C.T.I..

Q

What sector and industry does MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) operate in?

A

MIND C.T.I. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.