QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
111.5 - 124.58
Vol / Avg.
11.1M/8.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
111.5 - 372.7
Mkt Cap
68.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
114.93
P/E
-
EPS
-1.07
Shares
557.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:40AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Sea Ltd is an internet company. The company operates through three segments namely Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment. Digital Entertainment segment includes Garena's platform which offers mobile and PC online games across the region and develops mobile games for the global market. Garena is the global leader in eSports, it also provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat, and online forums. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Southeast Asia and also has a presence in Latin America; the Rest of Aisa, and the Rest of the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.590

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV2.910B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sea Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sea (SE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sea (NYSE: SE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sea's (SE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sea (SE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sea (NYSE: SE) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 250.00 expecting SE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.67% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sea (SE)?

A

The stock price for Sea (NYSE: SE) is $122.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sea (SE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2017 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2017.

Q

When is Sea (NYSE:SE) reporting earnings?

A

Sea’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Sea (SE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sea.

Q

What sector and industry does Sea (SE) operate in?

A

Sea is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.