FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue generated in Canada.