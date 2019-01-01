|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.060
|1.210
|0.1500
|REV
|855.200M
|856.945M
|1.745M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FirstService.
The latest price target for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting FSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) is $137.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next FirstService (FSV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
FirstService’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FirstService.
FirstService is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.