Range
137.69 - 140.94
Vol / Avg.
113.9K/74.9K
Div / Yield
0.81/0.59%
52 Wk
135.72 - 202.78
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
23.93
Open
138.37
P/E
44.88
EPS
0.71
Shares
43.9M
Outstanding
FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue generated in Canada.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0601.210 0.1500
REV855.200M856.945M1.745M

FirstService Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FirstService (FSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FirstService's (FSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FirstService.

Q

What is the target price for FirstService (FSV) stock?

A

The latest price target for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting FSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FirstService (FSV)?

A

The stock price for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) is $137.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FirstService (FSV) pay a dividend?

A

The next FirstService (FSV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) reporting earnings?

A

FirstService’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is FirstService (FSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FirstService.

Q

What sector and industry does FirstService (FSV) operate in?

A

FirstService is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.