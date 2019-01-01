QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.69 - 11.49
Mkt Cap
128.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
21.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 8:17AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics. The company generates maximum revenue from Water. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LiqTech International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LiqTech International (LIQT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LiqTech International's (LIQT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LiqTech International (LIQT) stock?

A

The latest price target for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on March 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LIQT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.17% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LiqTech International (LIQT)?

A

The stock price for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) is $6.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LiqTech International (LIQT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LiqTech International.

Q

When is LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) reporting earnings?

A

LiqTech International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is LiqTech International (LIQT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LiqTech International.

Q

What sector and industry does LiqTech International (LIQT) operate in?

A

LiqTech International is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.