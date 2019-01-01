LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics. The company generates maximum revenue from Water. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.