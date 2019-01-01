QQQ
Royce Global Value Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors such as information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, materials, consumer staples, and energy. Geographically, it has its presence in the region of the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Canada, France, Hong Kong, and Germany.

Royce Global Value Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royce Global Value Trust's (RGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royce Global Value Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royce Global Value Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Royce Global Value Trust (RGT)?

A

The stock price for Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) is $11.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) reporting earnings?

A

Royce Global Value Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royce Global Value Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) operate in?

A

Royce Global Value Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.