CytomX Therapeutics Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company which is operating in the United States. It is engaged in developing antibody therapeutics based on probody technology platform. The company probody technology platform to create proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets and develops cancer therapeutics. Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of unique conditions in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues. The company focuses on developing Probody therapeutics which addresses clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology that are difficult to drug and lead to concerns about damage to healthy tissues or toxicities.