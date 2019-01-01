QQQ
CytomX Therapeutics Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company which is operating in the United States. It is engaged in developing antibody therapeutics based on probody technology platform. The company probody technology platform to create proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets and develops cancer therapeutics. Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of unique conditions in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues. The company focuses on developing Probody therapeutics which addresses clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology that are difficult to drug and lead to concerns about damage to healthy tissues or toxicities.

CytomX Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CytomX Therapeutics's (CTMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) was reported by Barclays on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting CTMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)?

A

The stock price for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) is $4.11 last updated Today at 4:55:42 PM.

Q

Does CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CytomX Therapeutics.

Q

When is CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) reporting earnings?

A

CytomX Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CytomX Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) operate in?

A

CytomX Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.