|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.450
|-0.430
|0.0200
|REV
|36.370M
|37.930M
|1.560M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Adaptive Biotechnologies’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK).
The latest price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) was reported by BTIG on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ADPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.75% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) is $13.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptive Biotechnologies.
Adaptive Biotechnologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Adaptive Biotechnologies.
Adaptive Biotechnologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.