Range
13.16 - 13.95
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.29 - 64.33
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
141.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a commercial-stage company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.450-0.430 0.0200
REV36.370M37.930M1.560M

Analyst Ratings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adaptive Biotechnologies's (ADPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) was reported by BTIG on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ADPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.75% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)?

A

The stock price for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) is $13.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Q

When is Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) reporting earnings?

A

Adaptive Biotechnologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) operate in?

A

Adaptive Biotechnologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.