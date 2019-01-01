QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immix Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Tissue-Specific Therapeutics in oncology and inflammation. Its product candidate drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the TME.

Immix Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immix Biopharma (IMMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immix Biopharma's (IMMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immix Biopharma (IMMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immix Biopharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Immix Biopharma (IMMX)?

A

The stock price for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) is $3.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immix Biopharma (IMMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immix Biopharma.

Q

When is Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) reporting earnings?

A

Immix Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Immix Biopharma (IMMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immix Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Immix Biopharma (IMMX) operate in?

A

Immix Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.