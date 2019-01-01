QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in creating genetic medicines based on its base editing technology. This technology enables a new class of genetic medicines that targets a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA. The company's portfolio comprises Gene Correction, Gene Modification, Gene Activation, Gene Silencing, and Multiplex Editing.

Beam Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beam Therapeutics's (BEAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting BEAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.75% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)?

A

The stock price for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is $65.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2014 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2014.

Q

When is Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) reporting earnings?

A

Beam Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beam Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) operate in?

A

Beam Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.