|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 89bio’s space includes: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI), Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX).
The latest price target for 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting ETNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 910.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) is $4.55 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 89bio.
89bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 89bio.
89bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.