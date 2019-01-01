89bio Inc a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its product candidate, BIO89-100, is a long-acting glycopegylated fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analogue. The fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).