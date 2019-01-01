QQQ
Range
4.49 - 4.93
Vol / Avg.
173K/170K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.12 - 28.28
Mkt Cap
92.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.9
P/E
-
EPS
-1.41
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
89bio Inc a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its product candidate, BIO89-100, is a long-acting glycopegylated fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analogue. The fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
89bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 89bio (ETNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 89bio's (ETNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 89bio (ETNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting ETNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 910.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 89bio (ETNB)?

A

The stock price for 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) is $4.55 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does 89bio (ETNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 89bio.

Q

When is 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) reporting earnings?

A

89bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is 89bio (ETNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 89bio.

Q

What sector and industry does 89bio (ETNB) operate in?

A

89bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.