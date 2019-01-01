QQQ
Range
68.07 - 70.08
Vol / Avg.
63.7K/140.5K
Div / Yield
0.32/0.46%
52 Wk
68.98 - 115.84
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
13.5
Open
70.08
P/E
29.24
EPS
0.44
Shares
26M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
ESCO Technologies Inc sells engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. The firm operates in three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG) and RF Shielding and Test (Test). The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration and naval products. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions. The Test segment provides its customers with the ability to identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.460 -0.0600
REV182.190M177.010M-5.180M

Analyst Ratings

ESCO Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ESCO Technologies (ESE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ESCO Technologies's (ESE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ESCO Technologies (ESE) stock?

A

The latest price target for ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting ESE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ESCO Technologies (ESE)?

A

The stock price for ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) is $68.21 last updated Today at 9:00:01 PM.

Q

Does ESCO Technologies (ESE) pay a dividend?

A

The next ESCO Technologies (ESE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-01.

Q

When is ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) reporting earnings?

A

ESCO Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is ESCO Technologies (ESE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ESCO Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does ESCO Technologies (ESE) operate in?

A

ESCO Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.