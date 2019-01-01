QQQ
Range
0.97 - 1.27
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
25.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Smart for Life Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Smart for Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart for Life (SMFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart for Life's (SMFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Smart for Life (SMFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart for Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart for Life (SMFL)?

A

The stock price for Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL) is $1.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart for Life (SMFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart for Life.

Q

When is Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) reporting earnings?

A

Smart for Life’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Smart for Life (SMFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart for Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart for Life (SMFL) operate in?

A

Smart for Life is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.