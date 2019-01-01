QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/61.1K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.07%
52 Wk
13.7 - 20.74
Mkt Cap
256.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness company. The company's operating segments include Fresh Lemons; Lemon Packing; Avocados; Other Agribusiness and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Fresh Lemons segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.280 -0.0200
REV26.550M33.495M6.945M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Limoneira Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Limoneira (LMNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Limoneira's (LMNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Limoneira (LMNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) was reported by Stephens & Co. on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LMNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Limoneira (LMNR)?

A

The stock price for Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) is $14.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Limoneira (LMNR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reporting earnings?

A

Limoneira’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Limoneira (LMNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Limoneira.

Q

What sector and industry does Limoneira (LMNR) operate in?

A

Limoneira is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.