Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.01 - 6.48
Mkt Cap
23.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
18.41
EPS
0.06
Shares
5.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Coffee Holding Co Inc is engaged in the business of wholesale coffee roasting and dealing. Its products include wholesale green coffee, private label coffee, and branded coffee. The company sells its coffee products throughout the United States, Canada and certain countries in Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060
REV17.686M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coffee Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Coffee Holding Co (JVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coffee Holding Co's (JVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coffee Holding Co (JVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) was reported by Maxim Group on April 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting JVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coffee Holding Co (JVA)?

A

The stock price for Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) is $4.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coffee Holding Co (JVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) reporting earnings?

A

Coffee Holding Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Coffee Holding Co (JVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coffee Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Coffee Holding Co (JVA) operate in?

A

Coffee Holding Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.