Nova Lifestyle Inc is a designer and lifestyle furniture company. It distributes and retails contemporary styled residential furniture. The firms marketing and sales platform offers retail as well as online selection and purchase fulfillment internationally. The company also sells managed a variety of bedding foundation components. Its collection of lifestyle furniture brands includes Diamond Sofa. The firm's products are made in the United States and Asia. Its customers mainly comprise distributors and retailers having specific geographic coverages that deploy middle to high-end private label home furnishings.