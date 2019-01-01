QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.27 - 1.38
Vol / Avg.
33.1K/66.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 7.49
Mkt Cap
9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
6.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 7:56AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Nova Lifestyle Inc is a designer and lifestyle furniture company. It distributes and retails contemporary styled residential furniture. The firms marketing and sales platform offers retail as well as online selection and purchase fulfillment internationally. The company also sells managed a variety of bedding foundation components. Its collection of lifestyle furniture brands includes Diamond Sofa. The firm's products are made in the United States and Asia. Its customers mainly comprise distributors and retailers having specific geographic coverages that deploy middle to high-end private label home furnishings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nova Lifestyle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ: NVFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Lifestyle's (NVFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Lifestyle

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Lifestyle (NVFY)?

A

The stock price for Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ: NVFY) is $1.34 last updated Today at 8:08:06 PM.

Q

Does Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Lifestyle.

Q

When is Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Lifestyle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Lifestyle.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) operate in?

A

Nova Lifestyle is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.