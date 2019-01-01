QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
75.1 - 80.21
Vol / Avg.
399.5K/266.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
60.84 - 131.79
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
76.36
P/E
55.16
EPS
0.52
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:52PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:45PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
ACM Research Inc is a US-based company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits, or chips. The company offers space alternated phase shift which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces on a microscopic level; and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology which provides effective, damage-free cleaning for both conventional two and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes. It markets and sells, lines of equipment under the brand name Ultra C.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV89.530M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACM Research Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACM Research (ACMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACM Research's (ACMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ACM Research (ACMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) was reported by Needham on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting ACMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.62% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ACM Research (ACMR)?

A

The stock price for ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) is $77.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACM Research (ACMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACM Research.

Q

When is ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reporting earnings?

A

ACM Research’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ACM Research (ACMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACM Research.

Q

What sector and industry does ACM Research (ACMR) operate in?

A

ACM Research is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.