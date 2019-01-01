ACM Research Inc is a US-based company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits, or chips. The company offers space alternated phase shift which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces on a microscopic level; and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology which provides effective, damage-free cleaning for both conventional two and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes. It markets and sells, lines of equipment under the brand name Ultra C.