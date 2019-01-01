|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ACM Research’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) was reported by Needham on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting ACMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.62% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) is $77.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ACM Research.
ACM Research’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ACM Research.
ACM Research is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.