QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.3 - 7.52
Vol / Avg.
6.9M/5M
Div / Yield
0.3/4.10%
52 Wk
6.53 - 9.62
Mkt Cap
15.7B
Payout Ratio
28.98
Open
7.31
P/E
7.1
EPS
14.4
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 11:43AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd is a semiconductor assembly and testing firm. The company operates in segments: Packaging, Testing, and Electronic Manufacturing Services. Of these, packaging services contribute the most revenue. It involves packaging bare semiconductors into completed semiconductors with improved electrical and thermal characteristics. The Testing Segment includes front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, and final testing services. In the EMS segment, the company designs manufacture and sells electronic components and telecommunication equipment motherboards. The company is based in Taiwan but garners over half its sales from firms in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.504 0.2740
REV5.950B6.226B276.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ASE Technology Holding Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASE Technology Holding Co's (ASX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) stock?

A

The latest price target for ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.10 expecting ASX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX)?

A

The stock price for ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) is $7.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021.

Q

When is ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) reporting earnings?

A

ASE Technology Holding Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASE Technology Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) operate in?

A

ASE Technology Holding Co is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.