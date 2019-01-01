|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.504
|0.2740
|REV
|5.950B
|6.226B
|276.000M
You can purchase shares of ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ASE Technology Holding Co’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.10 expecting ASX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) is $7.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021.
ASE Technology Holding Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ASE Technology Holding Co.
ASE Technology Holding Co is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.