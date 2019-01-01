QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7401.750 0.0100
REV432.630M434.176M1.546M

Tyler Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tyler Technologies (TYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tyler Technologies's (TYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Tyler Technologies’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Tyler Technologies (TYL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 540.00 expecting TYL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.98% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tyler Technologies (TYL)?

A

The stock price for Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is $425.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tyler Technologies (TYL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2021.

Q

When is Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) reporting earnings?

A

Tyler Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Tyler Technologies (TYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tyler Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Tyler Technologies (TYL) operate in?

A

Tyler Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.