|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.740
|1.750
|0.0100
|REV
|432.630M
|434.176M
|1.546M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tyler Technologies’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 540.00 expecting TYL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.98% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is $425.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2021.
Tyler Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tyler Technologies.
Tyler Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.