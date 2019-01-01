QQQ
Range
43.1 - 50.5
Vol / Avg.
32M/23.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.64 - 141.6
Mkt Cap
29.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
43.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
585.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises. Roblox is increasingly focused on creating a "metaverse" that moves beyond games toward experiences like concerts, education, and even business management.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.250 -0.1100
REV763.290M568.769M-194.521M

see more
Roblox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roblox (RBLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roblox's (RBLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Roblox (RBLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) was reported by Truist Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting RBLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.83% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roblox (RBLX)?

A

The stock price for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is $50.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roblox (RBLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roblox.

Q

When is Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reporting earnings?

A

Roblox’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Roblox (RBLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roblox.

Q

What sector and industry does Roblox (RBLX) operate in?

A

Roblox is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.