|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.140
|-0.250
|-0.1100
|REV
|763.290M
|568.769M
|-194.521M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Roblox’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
The latest price target for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) was reported by Truist Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting RBLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.83% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is $50.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Roblox.
Roblox’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Roblox.
Roblox is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.