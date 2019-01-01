QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.85 - 26.33
Vol / Avg.
47.3K/618.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.05 - 42.35
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.17
P/E
6.75
EPS
-1.36
Shares
86.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 9:43AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Cannae Holdings Inc is a holding company that manages and operates a group of companies and investments. The company's reportable segments are Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate & Other.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060-1.240 -1.3000
REV182.470M181.900M-570.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cannae Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannae Holdings (CNNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannae Holdings's (CNNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cannae Holdings (CNNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) was reported by RBC Capital on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting CNNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannae Holdings (CNNE)?

A

The stock price for Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) is $25.85 last updated Today at 3:29:28 PM.

Q

Does Cannae Holdings (CNNE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2021.

Q

When is Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) reporting earnings?

A

Cannae Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Cannae Holdings (CNNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannae Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannae Holdings (CNNE) operate in?

A

Cannae Holdings is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.