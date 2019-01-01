Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. It manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the medical, health, industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety markets. The company's operating segment includes Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions and Promotional Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Uniforms and Related Products segment. Uniforms and Related Products include service apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns.