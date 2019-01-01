|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Superior Gr of Cos’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) was reported by Barrington Research on August 30, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting SGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.40% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) is $20.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Superior Gr of Cos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Superior Gr of Cos.
Superior Gr of Cos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.