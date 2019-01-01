QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. It manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the medical, health, industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety markets. The company's operating segment includes Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions and Promotional Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Uniforms and Related Products segment. Uniforms and Related Products include service apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns.

Superior Gr of Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superior Gr of Cos's (SGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) was reported by Barrington Research on August 30, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting SGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.40% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC)?

A

The stock price for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) is $20.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) reporting earnings?

A

Superior Gr of Cos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superior Gr of Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) operate in?

A

Superior Gr of Cos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.