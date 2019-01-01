QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use / disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits, and firefighting and heat protective apparel. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. The company derives a majority of revenue from the USA.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-04-14
REV
Q3 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.330 0.350 0.0200
REV 30.980M 30.032M -948.000K

Lakeland Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lakeland Industries (LAKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lakeland Industries's (LAKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lakeland Industries (LAKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) was reported by Roth Capital on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LAKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lakeland Industries (LAKE)?

A

The stock price for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) is $19.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lakeland Industries (LAKE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lakeland Industries.

Q

When is Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reporting earnings?

A

Lakeland Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Lakeland Industries (LAKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lakeland Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Lakeland Industries (LAKE) operate in?

A

Lakeland Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.