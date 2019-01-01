Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use / disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits, and firefighting and heat protective apparel. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. The company derives a majority of revenue from the USA.