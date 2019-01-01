|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.350
|0.0200
|REV
|30.980M
|30.032M
|-948.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lakeland Industries’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) was reported by Roth Capital on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LAKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) is $19.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lakeland Industries.
Lakeland Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lakeland Industries.
Lakeland Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.