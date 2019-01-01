Southern First Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The primary business of the company is to serve as the holding company for Southern First Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public. The operating segments of the company are Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Commercial and Retail Banking segment which includes the provision of traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail banking clients.