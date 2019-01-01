QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southern First Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The primary business of the company is to serve as the holding company for Southern First Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public. The operating segments of the company are Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Commercial and Retail Banking segment which includes the provision of traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail banking clients.

Southern First Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern First Bancshares (SFST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern First Bancshares's (SFST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southern First Bancshares (SFST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.50 expecting SFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern First Bancshares (SFST)?

A

The stock price for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) is $56.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern First Bancshares (SFST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern First Bancshares.

Q

When is Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) reporting earnings?

A

Southern First Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Southern First Bancshares (SFST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern First Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern First Bancshares (SFST) operate in?

A

Southern First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.