QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.56 - 14.37
Vol / Avg.
916.6K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.23 - 39.48
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
145.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:07PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enovix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enovix (ENVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enovix's (ENVX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enovix (ENVX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ENVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.75% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enovix (ENVX)?

A

The stock price for Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) is $13.69 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Enovix (ENVX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enovix.

Q

When is Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) reporting earnings?

A

Enovix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Enovix (ENVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enovix.

Q

What sector and industry does Enovix (ENVX) operate in?

A

Enovix is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.