Scholar Rock Holding Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. Geographically, the company primarily operates in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SRK-015 which is a highly selective, fully human, monoclonal antibody, with a mechanism of action that results in inhibition of the activation of the growth factor, myostatin, in skeletal muscle.