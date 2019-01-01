QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/214.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.22 - 70
Mkt Cap
575.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.02
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 3, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 7:37AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Scholar Rock Holding Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. Geographically, the company primarily operates in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SRK-015 which is a highly selective, fully human, monoclonal antibody, with a mechanism of action that results in inhibition of the activation of the growth factor, myostatin, in skeletal muscle.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scholar Rock Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scholar Rock Holding's (SRRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) was reported by Jefferies on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting SRRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.73% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK)?

A

The stock price for Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) is $16.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scholar Rock Holding.

Q

When is Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) reporting earnings?

A

Scholar Rock Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scholar Rock Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) operate in?

A

Scholar Rock Holding is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.