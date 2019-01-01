The Wendy's Company is the second- largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $10.2 billion in 2020, narrowly edging Burger King ($9.7 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($40.5 billion). After divestitures of Tim Horton's (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spans almost 7,000 total units in 30 countries. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for 95% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.