Range
22.18 - 22.64
Vol / Avg.
483.2K/2.1M
Div / Yield
0.5/2.23%
52 Wk
18.86 - 29.46
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
45.78
Open
22.42
P/E
27.02
EPS
0.19
Shares
220.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
The Wendy's Company is the second- largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $10.2 billion in 2020, narrowly edging Burger King ($9.7 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($40.5 billion). After divestitures of Tim Horton's (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spans almost 7,000 total units in 30 countries. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for 95% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV460.450M

Wendy's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wendy's (WEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wendy's's (WEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wendy's (WEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting WEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.49% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wendy's (WEN)?

A

The stock price for Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) is $22.395 last updated Today at 4:41:44 PM.

Q

Does Wendy's (WEN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Wendy's (WEN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reporting earnings?

A

Wendy's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Wendy's (WEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wendy's.

Q

What sector and industry does Wendy's (WEN) operate in?

A

Wendy's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.