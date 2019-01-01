QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.490 0.0400
REV827.160M846.655M19.495M

Pinterest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinterest (PINS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinterest's (PINS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pinterest (PINS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting PINS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.97% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinterest (PINS)?

A

The stock price for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is $25.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinterest (PINS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pinterest.

Q

When is Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reporting earnings?

A

Pinterest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Pinterest (PINS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinterest.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinterest (PINS) operate in?

A

Pinterest is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.