|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|0.490
|0.0400
|REV
|827.160M
|846.655M
|19.495M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting PINS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.97% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is $25.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pinterest.
Pinterest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pinterest.
Pinterest is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.