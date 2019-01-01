QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Trupanion Inc is a specialty insurance products provider in the United States. Its core business is the sale of insurance products tailor-made for pets, especially cats and dogs. The company generates most of its revenue from the subscription fees for the medical insurance plans. The company's medical plan pays most of the actual veterinary costs for the accident and illness claims, has no payout limitations, and can be used to cover the costs incurred at any veterinary practice, emergency care center, or specialty hospital primarily in the United States and in Canada and Puerto Rico. It operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.950-0.170 0.7800
REV193.130M194.379M1.249M

Trupanion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trupanion (TRUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trupanion's (TRUP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trupanion (TRUP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) was reported by B of A Securities on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting TRUP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.13% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trupanion (TRUP)?

A

The stock price for Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is $83.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trupanion (TRUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trupanion.

Q

When is Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) reporting earnings?

A

Trupanion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Trupanion (TRUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trupanion.

Q

What sector and industry does Trupanion (TRUP) operate in?

A

Trupanion is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.