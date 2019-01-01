Trupanion Inc is a specialty insurance products provider in the United States. Its core business is the sale of insurance products tailor-made for pets, especially cats and dogs. The company generates most of its revenue from the subscription fees for the medical insurance plans. The company's medical plan pays most of the actual veterinary costs for the accident and illness claims, has no payout limitations, and can be used to cover the costs incurred at any veterinary practice, emergency care center, or specialty hospital primarily in the United States and in Canada and Puerto Rico. It operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business.