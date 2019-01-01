QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:33AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 10:10AM
Source Capital Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the company is to seek maximum total return for Common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with the protection of invested capital. Its investment portfolio includes a wide range of securities with a primary emphasis on common stock.

Source Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Source Capital (SOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Source Capital's (SOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Source Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Source Capital (SOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on August 15, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SOR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Source Capital (SOR)?

A

The stock price for Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) is $40.828 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Source Capital (SOR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Source Capital (SOR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-18.

Q

When is Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) reporting earnings?

A

Source Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Source Capital (SOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Source Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Source Capital (SOR) operate in?

A

Source Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.