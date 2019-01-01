Yield10 Bioscience Inc is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company uses two proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms to improve fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture and increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. Having developed various crops, such as Camelina, canola, soybean, and corn, the firm concentrates to improve carbon dioxide fixation efficiency in photosynthesis and its direction to and conversion into plant matter. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.