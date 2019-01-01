QQQ
Range
19.81 - 20.34
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/138.6K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.01%
52 Wk
19.08 - 30.4
Mkt Cap
522.1M
Payout Ratio
400
Open
20.08
P/E
198.7
EPS
-0.43
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of advanced communications solutions. The company is engaged in designing, developing, producing and marketing products, systems, and services for communications solutions. It is engaged in two business segments, Commercial Solutions, and Government Solutions Segment.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.150 -0.0100
REV115.540M116.759M1.219M

Comtech Telecom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comtech Telecom (CMTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comtech Telecom's (CMTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Comtech Telecom (CMTL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) was reported by Citigroup on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting CMTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Comtech Telecom (CMTL)?

A

The stock price for Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) is $19.815 last updated Today at 3:13:11 PM.

Q

Does Comtech Telecom (CMTL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.

Q

When is Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) reporting earnings?

A

Comtech Telecom’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Comtech Telecom (CMTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comtech Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Comtech Telecom (CMTL) operate in?

A

Comtech Telecom is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.