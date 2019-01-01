|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.140
|-0.150
|-0.0100
|REV
|115.540M
|116.759M
|1.219M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Comtech Telecom’s space includes: Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI), Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN).
The latest price target for Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) was reported by Citigroup on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting CMTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) is $19.815 last updated Today at 3:13:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.
Comtech Telecom’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Comtech Telecom.
Comtech Telecom is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.