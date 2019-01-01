QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share in 2020 per Gartner. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1201.150 0.0300
REV15.620B15.736B116.000M

Taiwan Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was reported by Atlantic Equities on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting TSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)?

A

The stock price for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is $111.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) reporting earnings?

A

Taiwan Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taiwan Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) operate in?

A

Taiwan Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.