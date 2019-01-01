|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|REV
|151.640M
|135.657M
|-15.983M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sabra Health Care REIT’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SBRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.36% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) is $13.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Sabra Health Care REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sabra Health Care REIT.
Sabra Health Care REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.