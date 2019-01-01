QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. Sabra works with existing operators to identify strategic development opportunities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390
REV151.640M135.657M-15.983M

Analyst Ratings

Sabra Health Care REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sabra Health Care REIT's (SBRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SBRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.36% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)?

A

The stock price for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) is $13.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) reporting earnings?

A

Sabra Health Care REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) operate in?

A

Sabra Health Care REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.